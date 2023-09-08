逸耘居

谷歌隐私沙盒的推出备受争议

Summary: Google’s rollout of its Privacy Sandbox, an ad platform that tracks users’ web pages and generates advertising topics to be shared with websites, is receiving widespread attention. The platform, previously known as FLoC and Topics API, has faced opposition but is being pushed into production builds. Despite the glitzy front-page blog post for Chrome’s redesign, the ad platform announcement was hidden on the privacysandbox.com page, suggesting Google’s knowledge of its unpopularity. Chrome users will receive a pop-up notification about the rolled-out “ad privacy” feature, with Google claiming it is a step towards a more private web. However, the new ad platform, which Google plans to use as an alternative to third-party tracking cookies, has limitations and is only available on Chromium browsers. The move is seen as a response to Apple’s decision to block third-party cookies in Safari, which impacted Google’s revenue stream. The Electronic Frontier Foundation criticized Google’s FLoC, urging for a better tracking solution rather than reinventing tracking altogether.

The rollout of Google’s Privacy Sandbox, a controversial ad platform, is attracting attention. Despite its previous names, such as FLoC and Topics API, and widespread opposition, the platform is being introduced into production builds. The company seems aware of its potential unpopularity, as the ad platform announcement was hidden on the privacysandbox.com page instead of a front-page blog post like Chrome’s redesign. Chrome users will receive a pop-up notification about the “ad privacy” feature, which Google claims will contribute to a more private web.

Google’s alternative tracking platform aims to replace third-party tracking cookies, following Apple’s blocking of such cookies in Safari. However, Google’s ad platform is only available on Chromium browsers, not on Apple and Firefox browsers. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has criticized Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) and labeled it a “terrible idea.” They argue for the need for a better tracking solution, rather than reinventing tracking methods. Despite Google’s promises of enhanced privacy, concerns have been raised about the limitations and potential consequences of the new ad platform.

来源：
– Article: “Chrome’s invasive new ad platform is getting a widespread rollout” (Ars Technica)

