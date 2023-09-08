谷歌发布 Pixel Watch 2 预告视频

逸耘居

Google continues to amp up anticipation for its upcoming Pixel devices, with a new teaser video showcasing the Pixel Watch 2. The video, titled “Sneak Peek at Google Pixel Watch 2,” provides viewers with a closer look at the highly anticipated smartwatch.

The Pixel Watch 2 bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, with the only noticeable change being a redesigned crown. However, what sets this new model apart is the “IP68” inscription on the back, signifying its dust protection capabilities – an improvement over the previous generation.

The Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are set to be officially unveiled at a special event in New York on October 4th. Pre-orders for these devices will also begin on the same day, fueling further excitement among tech enthusiasts.

As folks eagerly await the official release, it’s worth noting that the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to offer improved features and functionalities compared to its predecessor. With Google’s strong track record in the smartwatch arena, users can anticipate a seamless integration with other Pixel devices and an enhanced user experience overall.

Stay tuned for further updates and detailed information on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 as we approach their launch date. Google’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to constantly improving their devices suggest that these new offerings will not disappoint.

