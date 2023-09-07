逸耘居

Android 推出品牌改造及全新标识

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google has given Android its first brand makeover in over four years as it prepares to launch Android 14. The revamped identity aligns Android’s branding more closely with Google’s, emphasizing their interconnectedness. The most noticeable change is the shift from the all-lowercase ‘android’ to ‘Android,’ adding more weight to the word and underscoring its status as a Google product.

The iconic bugdroid mascot, a symbol of Android for years, remains unchanged but has been transformed into a 3D artwork for this brand update. Despite its lack of speech, the bugdroid is recognized globally and embodies the spirit of Android.

The refreshed Android branding will be implemented on devices and platforms later this year, coinciding with the releases of Android 14 and the Pixel 8 Series. This reimagined identity reinforces the strong connection between Android and Google, highlighting the importance of Google’s apps and services within the Android ecosystem.

In addition to the brand makeover, Google is introducing new features through its Quarterly Feature Drop for Android. These enhancements include the Assistance At a Glance widget and the ability to add QR code and barcode passes to Wallet, further enhancing convenience and functionality for Android users.

With this brand update and ongoing innovations, Android and Google are poised for the future, ensuring that both brands continue to evolve and meet the needs of users worldwide.

定义：
– Android: Android is a mobile operating system developed by Google.
– Brand makeover: A makeover or refreshment of a brand’s visual identity and branding elements to align with its current goals and positioning.
– Bugdroid: The bugdroid is the mascot of Android, a green robot that represents the Android operating system and its community.
– QR code: A QR code is a type of barcode that contains encoded information and can be scanned using a smartphone or QR code reader.
– Pixel 8 Series: The Pixel 8 Series refers to the upcoming smartphones released by Google under the Pixel brand.

Sources: The information in this article is based on the source article and general knowledge.

