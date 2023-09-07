逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

谷歌在发布前推出 Pixel 8 系列和 Pixel Watch 2

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
谷歌在发布前推出 Pixel 8 系列和 Pixel Watch 2

Google has surprised everyone by revealing the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 a month earlier than expected. A video has been released showcasing a 360-degree view of both phones, and they will be available for pre-order right after the Made by Google launch event on October 4th.

While there wasn’t much speculation about the physical appearance of the devices, the video confirms the previously leaked Porcelain version of the Pixel 8 Pro, as well as a pink option for the standard edition. The video also highlights the size difference between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with rumors suggesting a slightly smaller display for the Pixel 8 compared to its predecessor.

In addition to the phones, a second video confirms a porcelain strap for the Pixel Watch 2, which matches the Pixel 8 Pro. This unveiling of the devices allows Google to showcase the design and features without much mystery surrounding them.

It is unclear why Google chose to reveal the phones early, but it gives them an opportunity to generate excitement and anticipation for their upcoming launch event. As always, consumers can expect the Pixel series to offer unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

来源：
– Trusted Reviews

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

彻底改变销售流程：全球销售支持平台如何为企业提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

新发现：类太阳恒星上的超大质量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论