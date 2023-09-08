逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

悲伤的社区纪念达尼洛·格伦的一生

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
On Thursday evening, a large crowd gathered at the site where Danillo Glenn was tragically killed, just two days earlier. The scene was filled with flowers, balloons, and tears as over two hundred people came together to celebrate and remember Glenn’s life.

Teenagers, overcome with grief, lined the chain-linked fence surrounding the basketball court where Glenn lost his life. They placed bouquets of flowers in the holes of the barrier, while others cried and embraced each other, keeping Glenn alive in their memories.

As a tribute to Glenn, heart-shaped balloons and balloons in the letter ‘D’ were released into the sky, accompanied by heartfelt declarations of love. People came forward, some sobbing, to share how Glenn had left an indelible impact on their lives. Among them was Ann Ervin, Glenn’s grandmother, who expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of affection.

Glenn’s close friend played music written and composed by Glenn from his car at the vigil. The lyrics, “When I’m alone, my brothers will have my side,” highlighted the irony that now, in their time of need, it was Glenn’s loved ones who hoped to find solace and support.

Ervin reminisced about moments spent with Glenn, such as when she would make him and his siblings push plastic eggs with their noses during birthdays. She shared how Glenn would confide in her for advice on life and friendships, making it even harder for her to grasp the reality that he was now just a memory.

The details surrounding Glenn’s death remain unclear. Police have not provided any updates on the case, and the family is left with minimal information filled with rumors. Speaking to the media, Ervin pleaded with the perpetrators to come forward, urging them to provide closure for her grieving family.

The Calgary Police Service has yet to respond to media requests for updates on the investigation, leaving the family in a state of uncertainty and longing for justice. They hope that, by turning themselves in, the individuals responsible for Glenn’s death can bring some peace and closure to his loved ones.

