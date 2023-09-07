逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

新的 GHX 认证服务包简化了医疗保健行业认证

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新的 GHX 认证服务包简化了医疗保健行业认证

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) has announced the introduction of GHX Credentialing Service Packages, aimed at streamlining the credentialing process for healthcare industry representatives (HCIRs). The service offers three tiered plans – Gold, Platinum, and Diamond – to cater to the diverse needs of vendors and their representatives. This move highlights GHX’s commitment to simplifying and optimizing the credentialing experience for healthcare suppliers and providers.

The Gold package offers simplified check-in through the GHX Vendormate mobile app and digital badging, with credential processing within two business days at no additional cost. Additional online training courses are available for purchase through 360training.

The Platinum package provides faster credentialing processing within one business day, along with access to two designated online training courses through 360training.

The Diamond package expedites the credentialing process within an estimated three-hour turnaround. It grants access to 13 online training courses through 360training and features exclusive access to a GHX Customer Care preferred line. This plan is particularly beneficial for representatives managing compliance gaps due to new or expiring credentials, as it provides quick updates and renewals and streamlines requirements across multiple health systems or territories.

GHX Credentialing Service Packages aim to streamline and accelerate credentialing processes, assisting vendor organizations and HCIRs in meeting rigorous compliance standards. These plans offer flexible features and pricing options to meet the unique needs of each vendor.

With flu season approaching, GHX’s new service offerings help HCIRs simplify the process of submitting current influenza vaccination records and managing compliance gaps. By offering a range of credentialing solutions, GHX ensures an efficient and user-friendly experience for vendor organizations and representatives.

To learn more about the GHX Credentialing Service Packages, visit the GHX website.

定义：
– GHX: Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC, is a company that helps healthcare organizations automate key business processes to achieve greater outcomes and reduce wasteful healthcare spend.

来源：
– GHX website
– 美通社

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论