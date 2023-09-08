荣耀90智能手机将在印度首次亮相

The highly anticipated Honor 90 smartphone is finally making its way to India, and tech enthusiasts couldn’t be more excited. The official launch date has been announced as September 14, with the unveiling event scheduled for 12:30 pm. Honor Tech has dropped some intriguing details about the device, which has already generated a lot of buzz since its initial release in China.

One of the standout features of the Honor 90 is its impressive camera system. It will boast a triple rear camera setup with a staggering 200MP, along with a 50MP front-facing selfie camera. Photography enthusiasts will surely be delighted with the capabilities that this smartphone offers.

In addition to its exceptional camera, the Honor 90 will sport a large Quad-Curved Floating display, measuring 6.7 inches. The display offers a high resolution of 1.5K and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. Furthermore, it comes with a suite of eye-protection features, such as risk-free dimming, dynamic dimming, low blue light mode, circadian night display, and dimming adjustments for low-light conditions.

The Honor 90 will run on MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13. This operating system promises a seamless cross-platform and cross-device experience. MagicOS 7.1 will be compatible with various operating systems, enabling effortless connectivity across different devices. The smartphone will come equipped with several features, including HonorShare for easy file sharing, MagicText for text identification within images, the Honor Health app, and more.

As for its availability, the Honor 90 will be accessible through Amazon, which has already set up a dedicated microsite for the smartphone. While pricing details have not been revealed yet, speculations suggest that it will be positioned competitively in the mid-range segment.

For those eager to learn more about the Honor 90, mark your calendars for the official launch next week. Stay tuned for further updates, as all the exciting details will be unveiled during the unveiling event.

