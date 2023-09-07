逸耘居

GE 航空航天公司的 Sensiworm：喷气发动机检查和维修的未来

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
GE Aerospace has introduced a groundbreaking technology that could revolutionize the way jet engines are inspected and repaired. The Sensiworm (Soft ElectroNics Skin-Innervated Robotic Worm) is a worm-like robot that acts as an extra set of eyes and ears for service operators, allowing for more efficient and less invasive inspections and repairs.

Similar to how soft robotics have transformed patient surgeries, the Sensiworm aims to offer minimally intrusive inspections and even perform repairs itself in the future. With its soft and compliant design, it can crawl across various engine parts, including rotating wind turbine blades, and transmit live video and real-time data about the condition of the engine components.

The Sensiworm’s advantages go beyond its ability to move across engine parts. Equipped with suction-cup feet, it can overcome obstacles and navigate to hard-to-reach areas that would otherwise be inaccessible. It can also measure the thickness of thermal barrier coatings and detect gas leaks.

GE Aerospace developed the Sensiworm through SEMI Flex Tech, a public/private coalition funded by the US Army that focuses on advancing flexible electronics. While the article does not provide details on the current development stage of the machine, it highlights the potential benefits it could bring to the aerospace industry.

By allowing inspectors to have virtually unfettered access to the engine without disassembling it, the Sensiworm could significantly reduce downtime for inspection and repairs. GE envisions a future where this robotic innovation becomes an integral part of aerospace engineering, enabling faster and more efficient servicing of aircraft.

Although the specific timeline for deployment in the field remains undisclosed, GE Aerospace’s Sensiworm represents a promising advancement in the field of jet engine inspections and repairs. With its combination of soft robotics, advanced sensing capabilities, and potential for autonomous repairs, the Sensiworm holds the potential to transform the aerospace industry and minimize aircraft downtime.

Source: This article is based on information from GE Aerospace’s demonstration and the company’s official website.

