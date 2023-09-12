逸耘居

Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Redeem and Use Them for Rewards

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Free Fire redeem codes are a great way for players to get rewards without much effort. Garena occasionally releases new codes that offer items like skins, costumes, diamonds, and more. However, these codes have a short validity period and are subject to server restrictions, so it’s important for players to use them as soon as possible.

To use a Free Fire redeem code, players must ensure that the code is meant for their specific server. Redeem codes have server restrictions, meaning that players can only use codes that are intended for their region.

The process of redeeming codes is simple and can be done through the Rewards Redemption Site. Here are the steps to follow:

  1. Go to the Rewards Redemption Site by visiting https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
  2. Sign in using the platform associated with your in-game account. The available platforms include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. Guest accounts cannot be used.
  3. Type the active redeem code into the text box provided. It’s recommended to copy and paste the code to avoid any mistakes.
  4. Press “Confirm” to complete the redemption process.

After successfully redeeming a code, players will receive their rewards in the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

It’s worth noting that the validity period and server restrictions of redeem codes can vary. It’s always important to check the details provided with each code to ensure that it will work for your account.

For the latest Free Fire redeem codes, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site or check out reliable sources for updates on new codes.

来源：

Original Article: Sportskeeda

Image Source: Sportskeeda

