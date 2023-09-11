逸耘居

数字公共基础设施在促进金融包容性和生产力方面的作用

By曼波布雷西亚

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The G20, in collaboration with the World Bank and the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), has released a policy guide on the development and deployment of digital public infrastructure (DPI) to promote financial inclusion and productivity gains in the Global South. The document explores the potential of DPIs in driving financial inclusion and productivity, with case studies from various regions.

DPIs, when implemented as interoperable and open systems, have the power to create inclusive economies and provide vulnerable groups with easy and secure access to critical services through efficient payment platforms. This infrastructure also plays a significant role in helping nations achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The policy guide cites the example of India, which has successfully implemented DPIs such as the Aadhaar digital ID and the interoperable UPI digital payments platform. The G20 believes that DPIs can benefit not only the financial sector but also other domains like healthcare, education, and social welfare.

While acknowledging the progress made in global financial inclusion efforts through the use of digital financial services (DFS), the publication emphasizes that there is still much work to be done, and DPIs can be instrumental in achieving these goals. Managed well, DPIs have the potential to lower transaction costs, stimulate innovation, enhance competitiveness and interoperability, and improve user experiences.

For the private sector, DPIs present opportunities for innovation, increased efficiency, and access to new markets and credit, provided the necessary institutional and market conditions exist.

However, the implementation of DPIs also brings potential risks related to operational, legal, regulatory, insolvency, exclusion, and financial consumer protection issues. To address these risks and fully leverage the benefits of DPIs, authorities are urged to create an enabling environment through good practices, risk-based regulation and supervision, and robust data protection architecture.

It is important to note that the recommendations in the policy document are voluntary and nonbinding, intended for public authorities but may also be useful for other stakeholders involved in digital public infrastructure.

In a related development, India’s UPI payments system, which is a key component of its digital public infrastructure, experienced a record-breaking month in August with 10.58 billion transactions. This represents a 67 percent increase compared to the previous year. The success of India’s UPI has attracted interest from other countries, with three African nations reportedly in talks with India to explore partnerships and benefit from India’s experience with UPI.

