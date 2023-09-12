逸耘居

SAS 在 Explore 会议上宣布重大举措

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
SAS recently made several major announcements during their Explore conference in Las Vegas, showcasing their commitment to AI and analytics. One of the key initiatives is their pledge to invest $1 billion in AI-powered industry solutions. This investment reflects SAS’s focus on making analytics accessible to everyone, everywhere.

In line with this pledge, SAS is leveraging generative AI to solve data challenges. The company is working on generating authentic data that reflects real-world environments, ensuring user privacy protection, bias testing, and mitigation, as well as testing rare and extreme events. Additionally, SAS is offering “digital twins,” which are duplicates of physical systems that allow organizations to experiment with new solutions and test strategies for improved efficiencies.

SAS has partnered with Microsoft to integrate their generative AI capabilities with the Microsoft Azure OpenAI platform. By using SAS orchestration and analytics tools in conjunction with Azure, businesses can support critical operations and drive innovation. The integration is set to be available for a limited preview later this year.

Another significant announcement is the launch of SAS Health, a healthcare platform designed to provide data and analytics automation. This enterprise solution aims to improve health data management and provide insightful analytics by enabling quick ingestion of electronic health records in standardized formats. SAS Health is expected to play a pivotal role in the future of healthcare delivery.

The Viya platform also received updates at the conference. SAS introduced the Viya Workbench, a secure cloud-native development environment for executing code. They also announced three clients for popular development tools: Jupyter Notebook, Visual Studio Code, and SAS Enterprise Guide. These enhancements aim to increase productivity and enable faster innovation for data scientists and developers.

SAS also unveiled the SAS App Factory, an application for rapidly developing AI-driven applications. This solution automates the setup of a cloud-native tech stack, including React, TypeScript, and Postgres. It is scheduled to be generally available next year, along with the Viya Workbench.

In addition to these initiatives, SAS launched the SAS Energy Forecasting Cloud targeting utility companies. This cloud-based service helps improve planning and operations by providing predictive analytics for peak demand and transmission planning. The trial run with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power demonstrated the potential of this solution.

Throughout the conference, SAS emphasized the importance of AI and data management governance. They highlighted their expertise in governance and compliance and stressed the transparency of their models, particularly those related to generative content. SAS reiterated its commitment to delivering fully functional AI solutions and emphasized the value they provide in the “last mile” of implementation.

Overall, SAS’s announcements at the Explore conference reinforce their dedication to AI, analytics, and advancing technology to address critical business challenges.

来源：
– Business NC magazine (source article)
– SAS Newsroom (https://www.sas.com/en_us/news.html)

