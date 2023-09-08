逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

安德鲁·弗林托夫作为英格兰队无薪顾问重返板球场

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
安德鲁·弗林托夫作为英格兰队无薪顾问重返板球场

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has made a return to the cricket field after being involved in an accident while filming the BBC show Top Gear last December. Flintoff, who is friends with Rob Key, England cricket’s managing director, is now working as an unpaid consultant with the England team during the ongoing four-match one-day international series against New Zealand.

The role is temporary and limited to the next four matches, and it is not expected that Flintoff will be traveling with the squad to the World Cup in India next month. The 45-year-old cricketer, who played 79 Tests and 141 one-day internationals for England before retiring in 2009, was seen leading fielding drills with the England team at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Flintoff broke his ribs in the accident last year, but he has now recovered and is back on the field. His return to the cricket world has generated excitement among fans who remember his contributions to the England team during his playing career. While he will not be a permanent fixture with the squad, his experience and expertise will undoubtedly prove valuable to the players during the ongoing series.

It is always inspiring to see former players like Flintoff staying connected to the sport they love and sharing their knowledge with the new generation of cricketers. This temporary role as an unpaid consultant demonstrates Flintoff’s dedication to the game and his willingness to contribute in any way possible.

来源：
– BBC Sports: [source]
– Getty Images: [source]

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

据报道，苹果公司推迟了 M3 MacBook 的发布

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

悲伤的社区纪念达尼洛·格伦的一生

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

eBay 推出人工智能工具，用于在其平台上创建产品列表

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

技术

据报道，苹果公司推迟了 M3 MacBook 的发布

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

悲伤的社区纪念达尼洛·格伦的一生

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

eBay 推出人工智能工具，用于在其平台上创建产品列表

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
技术

NASA 敦促提高 SLS 月球火箭成本和时间表的透明度

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论