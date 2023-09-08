逸耘居

Fortnite 老板 Donald Mustard 在游戏行业工作 25 年后宣布退休

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Donald Mustard, the chief creative officer at Epic Games and the mastermind behind the global gaming phenomenon Fortnite, has announced his retirement after an illustrious 25-year career in the games industry. Mustard first gained recognition when he co-founded Chair Entertainment in 2005, the studio behind hit games like Shadow Complex and Infinity Blade. In 2008, Chair was acquired by Epic Games, and Mustard eventually rose to the position of chief creative officer in 2016.

In a statement shared on social media, Mustard expressed his gratitude for the incredible journey he had experienced throughout his career. He thanked his colleagues and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney for their support and collaboration. Mustard reflected on the various accomplishments he had achieved, from creating games like Advent Rising and Undertow, to being part of the team that shaped the success of Fortnite.

As Mustard bids farewell to his role at Epic Games, he expressed pride in the company’s ability to bring joy and delight to the Fortnite community. He mentioned iconic moments such as the Battle Bus launch, the cracking open of the sky by a rocket, and dancing with friends after a Victory Royale. Mustard assured fans that the future of Fortnite is in good hands and teased that the teams are working on “huge, jaw-dropping, amazing things.”

After retirement, Mustard looks forward to spending quality time with his wife and family. He expressed excitement about continuing to be a player and enjoying the future of Fortnite alongside the community he helped create.

