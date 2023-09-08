逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

XNUMX 月份为 PlayStation Stars 会员推出的新活动和收藏品

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
XNUMX 月份为 PlayStation Stars 会员推出的新活动和收藏品

Attention PlayStation Stars members! September brings along exciting new campaigns and collectibles for you to enjoy. Get ready to take on fresh challenges, earn rewards, and add to your digital collectibles. Stay connected on the PlayStation App throughout the month for more updates.

One of the highlights this month is the PlayStation & You: Wireless Keyboard Campaign. If you were a past owner of the PS3 wireless keyboard, your loyalty is about to be rewarded. By participating in this campaign, you can unlock an exclusive digital collectible – the classic PS3 wireless keyboard. Simply start the campaign and this nostalgic piece will join your digital collectibles collection.

For Extra and Premium/Deluxe members of PlayStation Plus, the Game Catalog offers a wide selection of games to choose from. Each month, the catalog is refreshed with new additions. In September, we recommend trying out some must-play titles from Japan, such as Dynasty Warriors 9, Lost Judgement, Devil May Cry 5, Death Stranding, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. By playing any one of these games, you can earn 50 points.

Don’t forget about the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Campaign. This month, PlayStation Plus members have the opportunity to earn 50 points by playing any one of the September Monthly Games. Make sure to check out the games announced for this month to take full advantage of this campaign.

If you haven’t had a chance to participate yet, the Hard Game Club campaign for Cuphead is still available until October 14th. Earn the “A Day at the Fair” trophy to unlock the Cuphead Hard Game Club digital collectible. And if you’ve already earned this trophy, simply start the campaign and play any PS4 or PS5 game to receive the Hard Game Club Balloon.

Remember to explore the PlayStation Store rewards section of your PlayStation Stars Rewards Catalog. Here, you can redeem your points for a variety of incredible games. Some examples of the games waiting for you include Cuphead, Moss, and Dredge.

If you’re not already a PlayStation Stars member, now is the perfect time to join. Learn more about PlayStation Stars and sign up today!

Please note that the PS Stars campaign is not available in Indonesia.

定义：
– Digital collectibles: Items that can be collected and stored digitally, often used as a form of virtual currency or to enhance a user’s digital collection.
– PlayStation Plus: A subscription service for PlayStation users that offers various benefits, including free monthly games, exclusive discounts, and online multiplayer access.
– PlayStation Stars: A rewards program for PlayStation users where members can earn points and unlock exclusive rewards.

来源：
– PlayStation App
– PlayStation Plus Game Catalog
– PlayStation Store Rewards Catalog

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

据报道，苹果不会在“Wonderlust”活动中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

乐高为星球大战粉丝推出全新 UCS Venator 套装

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

简化业务运营：全球打印管理服务综合指南

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论