Football Manager 2024 Release Date Announced

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Sega has revealed that Football Manager 2024 will be released on November 6th. The game will be available on various platforms, including PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and smartphones. This will be the 20th installment in the Football Manager series and will be the first game in the series to launch in Japan.

One significant feature of FM24 is its availability on Xbox Game Pass at launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S users. Additionally, Football Manager 2024 Mobile will be accessible through Netflix, following the inclusion of FM23 Touch on Apple Arcade.

Sports Interactive, the development team behind the game, expressed their excitement about the release in Japan and the introduction of Japanese language support. This, along with the integration of the game into Netflix, which has a wide subscriber base of over 230 million people worldwide, presents a significant opportunity for the Football Manager player community to grow even further.

Pre-orders for Football Manager 2024 are currently open, offering a 10 percent discount until the official launch day. Pre-ordering also grants access to an early access period for PC/Mac players approximately two weeks before the game’s release.

It is worth noting that Football Manager 2024 is expected to be the final installment before a major overhaul set to take place next year with FM25. In an interview with Eurogamer, Miles Jacobson, the boss of Sports Interactive, expressed his personal disappointment with the previous entry in the series, despite its immense popularity.

定义：
– Xbox Game Pass：Microsoft 提供的一项订阅服务，可以按月付费访问游戏库。
– Early Access: A period before the official release of a game during which players can access and play the game while it is still in development or testing.

