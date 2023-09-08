逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

在数字资产生态系统中实现匿名性的挑战

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
在数字资产生态系统中实现匿名性的挑战

The Federal Reserve has released a paper discussing the limitations of achieving cash-like anonymity in digital asset ecosystems. The paper argues that the desire for anonymity is often based on a misconception of how digital systems operate. Despite encryption and other security measures, small pieces of information can still leak through activity logs and audit trails, making complete anonymity practically impossible.

While the paper acknowledges that digital systems cannot provide the same level of anonymity as cash, it fails to address the widespread recognition that digital money will gradually replace cash, eradicating any potential for anonymity in the future. This is a key point that many individuals instinctively understand.

The paper covers various types of systems, including public and permissioned blockchains, but it is clearly written from a central bank perspective. It distinguishes between the issuance layer and the circulation layer, a concept commonly associated with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

One privacy strategy suggested in the paper involves adopting hybrid approaches instead of relying on a single method. For example, a common approach for CBDCs is to allow small value payments without requiring Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks. However, this opens the door for illicit actors to divide larger transactions into smaller amounts to bypass controls.

The paper also highlights the unintended consequences of intentional data disclosure. Privacy-enhancing features often come with a heavy computational load, which can result in poor transaction performance. Users may choose to disable these features in order to expedite settlement, unknowingly compromising their own privacy and that of the entire payment system.

Issues of privacy and usability are crucial factors that could determine the success or failure of CBDCs. Privacy concerns have gained traction, with the public questioning the potential misuse of personal information by governments. Additionally, if CBDCs do not offer significant usability benefits over existing private solutions, they may struggle to gain acceptance among the general population.

The Federal Reserve’s exploration of privacy strategies in digital asset ecosystems highlights the complexities and challenges in achieving anonymity. It serves as a reminder that while privacy is a desirable characteristic, it may be unrealistic to expect complete cash-like anonymity in digital systems.

Sources: Federal Reserve, Financial Times, RBC

定义：
– Privacy: The state or condition of being free from unauthorized intrusion or disclosure of personal information.
– Digital asset ecosystems: The network of platforms and systems that facilitate the creation, storage, and transfer of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.
– Anonymity: The state of being anonymous or unidentifiable. In the context of digital systems, it refers to the ability to conduct transactions or activities without revealing one’s true identity.
– Central bank digital currency (CBDC): A digital form of a country’s fiat currency issued and regulated by the central bank.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论