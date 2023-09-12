逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

苹果新款 iPhone 15 将配备 USB-C 端口，以应对电子垃圾问题

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
苹果新款 iPhone 15 将配备 USB-C 端口，以应对电子垃圾问题

Apple is set to launch its latest range of iPhones, the iPhone 15, and reports indicate that the new models will feature a USB-C port instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. This change is in response to new European Union rules that require small and medium-sized electronic devices to have a universal connector by the end of 2024. The EU aims to standardize connectors to reduce costs and improve convenience for consumers.

While Apple has confirmed its compliance with the EU rules, the company has expressed concerns regarding e-waste and innovation. By mandating a single cable, there is a potential negative impact on manufacturers who have built ecosystems around other longstanding connectors.

Experts have raised worries about the short-term consequences of this transition, as millions of Apple Lightning cables may suddenly become obsolete. The move to USB-C will undoubtedly benefit consumers in the long run, as they will be able to use one cable across a wide range of devices. However, the immediate challenge lies in dealing with the mountains of e-waste generated by redundant cables.

Senior industry figures emphasize the need for increased education on responsibly disposing of electronic waste. While USB-C adoption may save consumers up to £213 million annually on unnecessary charger purchases, the growing e-waste problem demands urgent attention. The yearly release of new devices and consumer demand for the latest technology already contribute to a significant volume of electronic waste worldwide.

Apple’s Lightning cable, introduced with the iPhone 5 in 2012, has become a standard for numerous Apple devices and accessories. This sudden shift to USB-C renders all Lightning-based products obsolete, adding to the already mounting e-waste problem.

To tackle this issue, the technology industry must take affirmative action and improve disposal methods for end-of-life equipment. Without proper initiatives to educate consumers about responsible e-waste disposal, there is a risk of a sharp increase in the amount of lightning port-based technology sent to landfills in the coming years.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is expected to unveil new generations of its Apple Watch and AirPod earphones at the live event. The company’s move towards USB-C represents a step towards compliance with EU regulations but also highlights the urgent need for sustainable practices in the electronics industry.

来源：
– Thomas Husson, principal analyst at Forrester
– Ed Hoppitt, senior director at VMware

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论