数字货币以及中国及其盟国的去美元化计划

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
According to a leading Chinese academic, digital currencies will aid in de-dollarization for China and its allies. Huang Qicai, the Deputy Director of the Fujian Academy of Social Sciences, expressed this viewpoint in an opinion piece for Guangming Daily. Huang stated that the process of de-dollarization has already begun in various nations and will lead to the multi-polarization of world currency as nations strive to distance themselves from the USD.

Huang believes that digital fiats, such as China’s digital yuan, will play a role in this long-term process. He suggests that international digital currencies have the potential to innovate and contribute to de-dollarization. As digital currency applications continue to mature, Huang proposes the possibility of a super-sovereign “world currency” emerging and becoming the center of the international monetary governance system. While Huang does not explicitly state that China’s digital yuan should fulfill this role, he does mention the BRICS payment platform, BRICS Pay, in his article.

BRICS Pay is an upcoming decentralized digital payments platform. Huang points out that if interoperability challenges can be resolved, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could be integrated with BRICS Pay. Notably, China, Russia, and Brazil have made significant progress with their respective digital currency projects. Huang affirms that CBDCs could indeed contribute to de-dollarization through bilateral or multilateral cross-border transactions facilitated by digital currency bridge projects.

Another crucial aspect Huang emphasizes is the need to break down the dominance of the SWIFT bank messaging system, which is controlled by the United States. He asserts that it is necessary for Chinese allies to vigorously promote de-dollarization in key areas like energy and commodities. Huang suggests that currency swaps and settling with commodity-producing countries using local currencies and the yuan gradually weaken the bond between oil and the US dollar.

In conclusion, digital currencies, particularly China’s digital yuan, have the potential to aid in the de-dollarization process. By promoting the use of digital fiats and addressing interoperability challenges, nations like China and its allies can reduce their reliance on the USD and promote world currency multi-polarization.

来源：
– XY/Adobe
– Fujian Academy of Social Sciences
– Guangming Daily

