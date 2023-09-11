逸耘居

“Exadelic”: A Sci-Fi Novel That Blends Tech and Thriller

“Exadelic,” a sci-fi novel by Jon Evans, former TC contributor, captures the essence of the tech ecosystem with its Bay Area setting and reference-rich narrative. While drawing comparisons to “Ready Player One,” the book aims to surpass its limitations by addressing broader themes and plotlines.

In “Exadelic,” readers are immersed in an AI-driven deep tech conspiracy that holds the fate of the planet. The plot evolves from a potboiler techno-thriller, following a tech executive targeted by a rogue AI, to a twisty narrative rooted in today’s technological and ethical zeitgeist. The book explores themes like out of control AI, unscrupulous venture capitalists, and the nature of reality, all of which resonate with TechCrunch’s reporting.

The story takes unexpected turns, showcasing the author’s imagination and clever storytelling. While the novel can be enjoyed as a thrilling beach read, it heavily relies on the Bay Area tech heyday zeitgeist, which may limit its broader appeal. Evans draws from his extensive knowledge of the startup, tech, and investment worlds, as well as early 2000s San Francisco, appealing to readers familiar with these subjects.

However, the novel wrestles with the solipsism of extrapolating an expansive story from a single moment and perspective. Similar to sci-fi works from the 1960s that envisioned futures based on outdated technology, “Exadelic” seems rooted in the present, lacking a visionary outlook. While some readers may embrace the nostalgia and find enjoyment in the book’s original combination of concepts, others may recognize the limitations.

Overall, “Exadelic” offers a fun and thought-provoking ride through a world driven by technology and intrigue. While it may not push the boundaries of the genre, it captures the essence of the Bay Area tech scene and engages readers with its thrilling plot and clever references.

Source: The article is based on the source article from TechCrunch. No URL provided.

