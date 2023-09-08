逸耘居

欧盟委员会根据《数字市场法》指定六家公司为看门人

On September 6, 2023, the European Commission announced that it has designated Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft as gatekeepers under Article 3 of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). These companies provide 22 core platform services, including social networks, internet browsers, operating systems, and mobile app stores.

The designation of these companies as gatekeepers is a significant step towards the practical implementation of the DMA. The European Commission has introduced a new set of requirements aimed at ensuring a fair and open digital market in the European Union.

Some of the key requirements that the designated gatekeepers must comply with include:

  1. Allowing end users to install third-party apps and app stores that use or interoperate with the gatekeeper’s operating system.
  2. Allowing easy unsubscribing from the gatekeeper’s core platform services.
  3. Providing companies that advertise on a gatekeeper’s platform with access to performance measuring tools and information for independent verification of their advertisements.
  4. Banning the use of a business user’s data if the gatekeeper competes with the business user on its own platform.
  5. Banning the preferential ranking of the gatekeeper’s own products or services over those of third parties hosted on the platform.
  6. Banning the tracking of end users outside of the gatekeeper’s core platform service for targeted advertising without obtaining appropriate consent.

In addition, gatekeepers are required to submit a detailed compliance report within six months of their designation, outlining the measures they have implemented to comply with the DMA.

The DMA aims to increase competition and fairness in the digital market by addressing the market power of large online platforms. It seeks to create a level playing field for all businesses and protect the rights and interests of consumers.

来源：
– Official text of the DMA
– European Commission’s press release

