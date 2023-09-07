逸耘居

艾德·布恩 (Ed Boon) 在 Hot Ones 采访中透露了尚格·云顿 (Jean Claude Van Damme) 为约翰尼·凯奇打造的《真人快打 1》皮肤

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
During a recent ‘Hot Ones’ interview, Ed Boon, the director of the original Mortal Kombat game, shared an exciting update for fans. He revealed a new skin for the character Johnny Cage based on the 80s action hero Jean Claude Van Damme. This skin design pays homage to Van Damme’s appearance in the movie Bloodsport, which served as the inspiration for Mortal Kombat and the Johnny Cage character.

Boon expressed his excitement at including Van Damme in Mortal Kombat 1, calling it a “validating full circle moment” for the franchise. Van Damme joins other 80s legends like Robocop and the Terminator who have made appearances in the game.

The new skin will feature Van Damme’s likeness and his voice when applied to Johnny Cage. It is still unclear whether the voice recordings are new or come from Van Damme’s previous work.

Mortal Kombat 1 already boasts a star-studded roster, with the first Kombat pack including crossover characters such as Homelander, Omni-Man, and Peacemaker. Not only that, but A-list talent like Megan Fox has been added to the cast as the vampiric warrior Nitara.

The upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 game is set to be a soft reboot of the series, and obtaining Van Damme’s likeness is a significant step in launching this new era of the franchise. The game is scheduled to release on September 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: The Nerd Stash

