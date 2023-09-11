逸耘居

协助小型企业进行数字化制作和营销：Just Adventure Productions LLC

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Just Adventure Productions LLC, a small business based in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is focused on providing digital production and marketing services to other small businesses. The company recently received a $10,000 seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) to support its growth.

Founded by Justin Falin in December 2022, Just Adventure Productions offers a range of services including videography, drone videography, and social media marketing. The company aims to be the premiere digital media production and marketing agency in the region, supporting the success of residents and businesses in Southwest Virginia.

In addition to its current offerings, Just Adventure Productions has plans for future expansion, including web design, mobile apps, and social media training services. The company envisions becoming a reliable and reputable business that helps businesses transition into the digital age of media and marketing.

With a background in mass communications and four years of production experience, Justin Falin is leading the company’s growth. He is also a member of the Wedding and Event Videographers Association International and is completing the criteria to receive the WEVA International Merited Professional Videographer certification. The company currently employs one full-time and one part-time employee, with plans to expand to up to four full-time and two part-time employees within five years.

One of the key advantages for Just Adventure Productions was the VCEDA seed capital grant. The grant helped the company purchase expensive equipment necessary for its operations. Without the grant, Justin would have had to go into debt to acquire the right equipment. The grant has been a significant boost to the company’s growth and development.

Overall, Just Adventure Productions aims to support other small businesses in their digital marketing needs, providing full-service solutions to help them tell their story, showcase their products and services, recruit talent or supporters, and gain a competitive edge.

来源：
– Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority
– Just Adventure Productions LLC

