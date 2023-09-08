逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

整理和管理数字文档

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
整理和管理数字文档

In a previous article, I discussed the progress I had made in organizing and decluttering my digital document archives. At that point, my documents were only stored in two places: OneDrive and a locally synced copy on my laptop. However, once I returned from a weekend trip, I connected my laptop to the Network Attached Storage (NAS) device I use for additional storage.

The NAS allows me to centralize and secure my documents, while also providing easy access from multiple devices. By connecting my laptop to the NAS over the network, I was able to ensure that all my documents were backed up and easily accessible. This step was crucial in my journey to create a more streamlined and organized digital archive.

Organizing digital documents is a process that involves categorizing, labeling, and managing files in a logical and intuitive manner. By using folders, subfolders, and descriptive file names, it becomes easier to locate and retrieve documents when needed. Additionally, investing in cloud storage solutions like OneDrive or Google Drive can provide an extra layer of protection and accessibility.

As I continue my decluttering process, I am also adopting a consistent file naming convention to avoid confusion and improve searchability. This involves using specific keywords and dates in file names, making it easier to locate files based on their content or creation date.

Overall, by centralizing my documents on a NAS and implementing effective organization strategies, I have been able to declutter my digital archives and improve my workflow. With easy access and efficient organization, managing digital documents becomes a breeze.

来源：
– NAS: Network Attached Storage device that provides additional storage and file-sharing capabilities over a network.
– OneDrive: A cloud storage service provided by Microsoft.
– Google Drive: A cloud storage service provided by Google.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

戴尔 XPS 笔记本电脑促销：立即享受超值优惠

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

微软为使用人工智能系统生成内容的客户提供法律保护

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

苹果年度发布会：期待什么

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

新闻中心

人工智能如何改变亚太地区电信行业的项目管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

为什么运动是保持健康体重的关键

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

夫妻间的七个天体沟通技巧

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

电信的未来：全球半导体硅片如何塑造行业

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论