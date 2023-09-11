逸耘居

数字优惠券：数字时代储蓄的兴起

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Digital coupons are gaining popularity as more people transition away from traditional newspapers. With the decline in newspaper subscriptions, the convenience of digital coupons has become apparent. Retailers like Publix are embracing technology by offering savings through their mobile app and program, Club Publix. Shoppers can now access discounts using their phones or phone numbers, eliminating the need for paper coupons.

Hannah Herring from Publix states, “I think as technology comes around, we’re definitely seeing an uptick in the digital coupon usage.” One of the advantages of digital coupons is the convenience they offer. Gone are the days of searching for misplaced paper coupons or worrying if they were left in the car. Now, shoppers can have their coupons readily available on their phones.

Retailers have also recognized the benefits of digital coupons in reducing the potential for fraud. By encouraging customers to use approved coupons on store apps, the risk of fraudulent coupon usage decreases. Breanne Benson, known as “Bree The Coupon Queen,” explains, “If the stores start losing a lot of money, they’re going to have to shut down using coupons in general.”

Interestingly, couponing is no longer limited to a specific demographic. People of all ages and backgrounds are becoming interested in the art of couponing. Benson reveals, “I mean, I have people in college who take my program and learn how to coupon. I have people who are retired on a fixed income, take my program and learn how to coupon.” The older generations are adapting to using digital coupons, attracted by the ease and convenience of smartphones and apps.

Digital coupons also offer an advantage over traditional paper coupons – anonymity. Some people may feel judged when using paper coupons, leading them to avoid utilizing them. However, with digital coupons, shoppers can save discreetly without worrying about the opinions of others.

Whether you choose to stick with traditional clipping or opt for the convenience of digital coupons, the strategy of saving remains timeless. The key is learning how to be organized, planning deals in advance, and maximizing the savings. So, next time you shop, consider joining the digital couponing trend and watch your savings grow.

来源：

– Bree The Coupon Queen
– Publix app and Club Publix program

