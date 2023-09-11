逸耘居

Switch 2 的潜力：管理期望

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The recent demos of the upcoming Switch 2 at Gamescom have ignited speculation about the hardware and its capabilities. While the new console is expected to provide a significant upgrade over its predecessor, it’s important to approach the rumors with caution and manage our expectations.

The switch to a more modern Nvidia architecture opens up exciting possibilities for the new hardware. Reports of The Matrix Awakens running on the target spec hardware with DLSS and ray tracing have added to the excitement. However, it’s crucial to remember that this doesn’t automatically mean that the handheld console will have performance on par with an Xbox Series S.

In the world of console hardware, especially when it comes to Nintendo, expectations must be tempered. Leaks and rumors provide limited information and often lead to incorrect conclusions. The term “Low Information Zone” or LIZ, coined by UFO debunker Mick West, refers to the lack of hard facts which leads to interpretation and wishful thinking.

It’s worth considering the situation when the original Switch was announced. Leaks and rumors about games like Doom 2016 and The Witcher 3 coming to the console seemed unbelievable at the time. However, when these games eventually did release on the Switch, it became clear that the hardware was capable of more than initially assumed. Similar misconceptions could arise with the rumored demo of The Matrix Awakens on Switch 2.

While it’s likely that the report is true, given Epic Games’ expertise, the actual capabilities of the console remain to be seen. The mobile processor and how Epic Games has optimized their work for it will ultimately determine the performance. Comparisons to console and PC demos of The Matrix Awakens should be approached with caution, considering how games like Doom 2016 and The Witcher 3 fared on the original Switch in comparison to their PS4 counterparts.

The collaboration with Nvidia brings advantages to the Switch 2, such as technologies like DLSS and improved ray tracing. However, it’s important to note that the console will still be power-limited compared to traditional consoles. While it may outperform AMD-based systems, it’s unlikely to match the performance of the Xbox Series S due to the limitations of mobile hardware.

In conclusion, the potential of Switch 2 is exciting, but it’s crucial to manage expectations. The rumored demos and advancements in technology indicate promising possibilities, but until we have concrete information and hands-on experience, it’s important not to overstate the console’s capabilities.

