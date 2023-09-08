逸耘居

Deity Publishes Operating Frequencies for THEOS Digital Wireless Microphone System

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Deity, the leading provider of audio equipment, has released a comprehensive list of operating frequencies for their upcoming THEOS Digital Wireless Microphone system. This list allows users to determine which frequencies are supported in different countries and the expected RF power levels in their specific areas.

Having this information readily available is incredibly useful for professionals in the audio industry. It helps them understand the legal requirements for operating THEOS wireless transmitters and identify whether additional licenses are required for using other equipment within those frequencies.

With the ever-increasing demand for wireless audio systems, it is crucial to have accurate knowledge of available frequencies when planning productions or live events. Deity’s list caters to this need, offering a valuable resource for audio professionals around the world.

By providing these operating frequencies, Deity empowers users to comply with local regulations and optimize their wireless microphone setups. This ensures seamless and interference-free audio transmission, enhancing the overall production quality.

Deity’s commitment to supporting a wide range of frequencies in different countries demonstrates their dedication to meeting the diverse needs of their global customer base. This level of transparency and information sharing is not only beneficial but also reinforces Deity’s position as a trusted provider of audio solutions.

In conclusion, Deity’s publication of operating frequencies for THEOS Digital Wireless Microphone system is a significant development in the audio industry. This comprehensive resource equips professionals with the knowledge required to operate their wireless audio systems legally and effectively in various countries. By providing this information, Deity reinforces its commitment to customer satisfaction and strengthens its position as a leading player in the audio equipment market.

Source: Matthew Allard ACS, Newsshooter.com

