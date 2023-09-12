逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

英格兰银行官员表示，需要就数字英镑进行全国对话

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Sarah Breeden, the deputy governor designate of the Bank of England, has called for a “national conversation” to determine whether to proceed with the development of a digital version of the pound. Breeden emphasized the need to address concerns over privacy and other anxieties associated with a digital currency.

During her testimony in front of the Treasury Committee at the Parliament, Breeden stated that the potential impact on financial stability is another significant area of concern when considering the implementation of a digital pound.

As the use of digital currencies continues to increase globally, central banks are exploring the possibility of issuing their own digital currencies. Known as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), these digital versions of traditional fiat currency would be controlled by the central bank of a country.

While CBDCs offer potential benefits such as improved payment systems and financial inclusion, there are also several concerns that need careful consideration. Privacy is one of the key concerns, as the digitization of currencies raises questions about the amount of personal data that would be accessible to central banks.

Additionally, financial stability must be carefully evaluated before implementing a digital pound. It is essential to assess potential risks such as cyber threats, money laundering, and the impact on monetary policy transmission.

Breeden’s call for a “national conversation” highlights the importance of involving the public in the decision-making process. The development of a digital pound would affect various stakeholders, including businesses, consumers, and financial institutions. Therefore, it is crucial to address any concerns and anxieties to ensure a smooth transition.

来源：
- 路透社

