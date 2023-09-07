逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

通过这些优惠购买办公必需品和小工具，省钱

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
通过这些优惠购买办公必需品和小工具，省钱

In this edition of Dealmaster, we have curated a list of deals on office essentials and gadgets to help you save money while working from home. From ergonomic chairs to electric scooters and laptops, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best deals we found:

办公椅

Steelcase is offering a 15 percent discount on a variety of chairs, including the highly recommended Gesture model. Prices start at $1,165 after the discount. Tempurpedic also has a deal on their cushioned task chair, which is now available for $299 with the code CHAIR15. Design Within Reach is offering discounts on their Gas Task Chair and the About A Chair series.

Electric Scooters and E-Bikes

If you want to upgrade your commute, Best Buy has deals on electric scooters from GoTrax, with prices starting at $350. These scooters offer a range of operating distances and maximum speeds.

Smartwatches and Sports Watches

Stay connected and track your fitness with a smartwatch from Garmin. Best Buy is offering discounts on various models, including the Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatch and the Garmin Forerunner series.

健康与个人护理

Best Buy also has deals on health and personal care devices from Beurer. From blood pressure monitors to massage devices, you can find discounts on a range of products.

Apple产品

If you’re in need of a new laptop or tablet, Amazon is offering discounts on Apple products. The 2020 MacBook Air is available for $750, and the latest iPad Air and iPad Mini are also on sale.

联想笔记本电脑

Those looking for a Windows laptop can check out the deals on Lenovo laptops. The ThinkPad and IdeaPad series are available at discounted prices on the Lenovo website.

With these deals, you can save money while enhancing your work-from-home setup. Take advantage of the discounts and upgrade your office essentials and gadgets today!

来源：

  • Steelcase公司
  • 温和的
  • 到达范围内的设计
  • Best Buy
  • Garmin公司
  • BEURER
  • Hyperice
  • 色拉体
  • Amazon
  • 联想 Lenovo

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论