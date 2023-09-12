逸耘居

诺埃尔·埃德蒙兹 (Noel Edmonds) 在萨默塞特咖啡馆柜台后面被发现

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Noel Edmonds, well-known for his role as the host of Deal or No Deal, was recently spotted in the UK with a surprising career change. The TV legend paid a visit to the Victoria Park Community Cafe in Frome, Somerset, where he decided to lend a helping hand by serving customers himself.

The café, which is run by Cultivating Community and staffed by volunteers, experienced quite a stir when Noel made an appearance. Café volunteer Sherry Anne Downes shared that the customers were excited to see him and Noel happily obliged when she asked if he wanted to get behind the counter.

Although it seemed like Noel was exploring a potential career change, he declined the offer of a regular gig at the café. This was due to the distance between his current residence in New Zealand and the UK. Noel and his wife Liz moved to New Zealand in 2019 and have since acquired various properties, including one with a café.

Noel’s interest in the community café stemmed from his own experience owning a café in New Zealand. He engaged in conversations with the staff about their establishment and also spoke about his own business ventures.

It is believed that Noel’s visit to the UK is prompted by the birth of his daughter Alice’s baby. He is reportedly staying in Bude, Cornwall, which is close to where his daughter resides. Noel has four daughters from his previous marriage, and he is currently married to Liz since 2009.

Source: Somerset Live

