Dbrand has unveiled a new clear case called “Ghost,” which promises to never yellow. This next-generation case combines durability with a sleek design and also brings MagSafe compatibility to Android devices, including the Pixel 7 Pro.

Unlike many other clear cases on the market, which tend to yellow over time, Dbrand claims that its two-tone design makes this impossible. The case features a matte black border for added grip and is only 1.2mm thick, making it less bulky than Dbrand’s other cases. It also boasts clicky buttons, 10 feet of impact protection, and the strongest magnets available for MagSafe support.

While the Ghost cases support MagSafe for iPhones, they also bring this feature to the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. iPhone users can choose between the iPhone 15 Pro/Max and iPhone 14 Pro/Max versions of the case.

The Dbrand Ghost cases are priced at $49.95 and are available to purchase starting today. However, all versions will ship in October, with only iPhones eligible for a screen protector bundle.

With its innovative design and MagSafe compatibility, the Ghost case offers a solution for those in search of a clear case that won’t yellow. Dbrand’s promise of longevity sets it apart from other clear cases, making it an appealing choice for smartphone users looking for both style and protection.

