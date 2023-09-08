逸耘居

想要感受过去的爆炸吗？ 预购 MEGA Xbox 360 拼搭套装！

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the gaming world of 2007, MEGA has just the thing for you. Introducing the new 3:4 scale Xbox 360 Building Set, complete with a boxed copy of Halo 3. While the boxed copy won’t actually teleport the game onto your screen, it does work in conjunction with the console just like the real thing!

This collector building set, available for pre-order exclusively through Target in the US, is priced at $150. It offers a fully buildable Xbox 360 replica model with authentic and accurate details. The console and controller even have working lights to enhance the gaming experience. The console opens up to reveal a disc drive and other surprises, and when you insert the Halo 3-themed disc, the motherboard activates.

Notable features of the MEGA Xbox 360 Building Set include a removable hard drive, interactive interior accessible by removing side shell panels, and compatibility with other MEGA building sets and other brand-name building sets.

Intended for builders aged 18 and above who enjoy a rewarding and challenging building experience, this replica Xbox 360 console will be available starting October 8th in the US.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering this nostalgic gaming set, check out the provided link below for the store page. Additionally, we have included some more pictures of this fantastic set to further pique your interest.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, meaning that we may receive a small percentage of the sale if you make a purchase. For more information, please read our FTC Disclosure.

Let us know in the comments if you’re considering adding this blast from the past to your collection next month!

