Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 平踏板：令人印象深刻的抓地力和稳定性，价格实惠

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 flat pedals are a redesigned version of the popular Stamp range. These composite-body pedals offer excellent grip and stability, making them a top choice for mountain bike riders.

One of the standout features of the Stamp 1 V2 pedals is their ample grip, thanks to the removable metal pins. The pedals also come in small and large sizes, catering to riders with feet ranging from EU35 to EU49.

Measuring 109x109mm at their largest points, the Stamp 1 V2 pedals have a symmetrical platform with a slight concavity on the outer edge. The pedals spin on a forged chromoly steel spindle and feature two IGUS bushings for smooth operation.

With 10 removable pins per side, protruding 5mm from the pedal’s body, the Stamp 1 V2 pedals offer customizable traction. The tapered and chamfered edges of the pedals help to deflect impacts and improve durability.

The Stamp 1 V2 pedals are also fully serviceable and rebuildable, making maintenance a breeze. Although they don’t have a grease port like the higher-end Stamp 7, they are still easy to maintain for long-lasting performance.

These pedals are covered by Crankbrothers’ five-year warranty and are available in five different colors. The black, size-large test sample weighs 350g per pair, making them lightweight without sacrificing durability.

Overall, the Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 flat pedals offer impressive grip and stability at an affordable price. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned rider, these pedals are a great choice for your mountain bike.

