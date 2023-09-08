逸耘居

Apple to Embrace Universal Charging Standard with iPhone 15 Launch

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce a significant change in charging technology on Tuesday when he unveils the highly anticipated iPhone 15. As part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to streamline its ecosystem, the company will finally be adopting the universal USB-C charging system across all its devices, including iPhones.

For years, Apple has faced criticism for using proprietary charging standards, which meant that iPhone users had to rely on Apple’s Lightning cable, while other smartphones used the industry-standard USB-C. The European Union recently passed a law to compel consumer tech manufacturers to adhere to the USB-C charging system, citing customer confusion and unnecessary costs as key concerns.

By adopting USB-C, Apple will not only align itself with the rest of the industry but also address environmental concerns. According to regulators, the use of various chargers has generated around 11,000 tonnes of electronic waste and incurred approximately €250 million in additional costs.

In the past, there were up to 33 different types of smartphone chargers, but the industry has gradually reduced this number to just two – USB-C and Lightning. With Apple’s adoption of USB-C, the Lightning cable will soon become obsolete, dramatically reducing the number of charging cables in circulation and simplifying the charging process for iPhone users.

This move by Apple signifies a significant step towards a universal charging standard, as USB-C becomes increasingly prevalent in the tech world. It is expected to pave the way for greater compatibility between devices and further streamline the user experience.

