逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

iPhone 发布会后，苹果公司的股价通常会受到打击

By曼波布雷西亚

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iPhone 发布会后，苹果公司的股价通常会受到打击

With the launch of Apple’s iPhone 15 set to take place on Tuesday, investors are anticipating the impact on the company’s stock. Historically, Apple’s stock has experienced a decline after its annual events like the iPhone launch.

Market reporter Jared Blikre from Yahoo Finance explains that it is common for investors to “sell the news” following these events. In the lead-up to the launch, Apple’s stock typically sees a minimal increase, but then experiences a sell-off during and after the event.

Blikre highlights the recent drop in Apple’s stock, bringing it into oversold territory. Despite this drop, the stock is only down around 10% from its record highs, suggesting that a major decline is not imminent.

Looking back at historical data since 2007, Blikre notes the negative seasonality surrounding Apple stock. September, in particular, has consistently been a bad month for the stock. If an investor had invested $1,000 and only spent it in September since Apple’s debut in 1980, they would now only have about $80, reflecting a loss of 92%.

While October has shown positive returns for Apple in the past, Blikre cautions against solely relying on that month for a significant increase in stock value. He points out that August, another historically positive month, had actually been negative for Apple this year. Declining revenue may be one of the factors contributing to this deviation from seasonality.

Overall, while there may be some initial excitement in the stock when Apple announces its new products, Blikre suggests that the event itself is typically a “sell the news” event. Nevertheless, he emphasizes that it is not a catastrophic situation.

来源：
– Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Jared Blikre

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论