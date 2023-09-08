逸耘居

GE 航空航天公司的 Sensiworm 机器人增强了飞机安全

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
GE 航空航天公司的 Sensiworm 机器人增强了飞机安全

GE Aerospace has introduced a state-of-the-art robot called Sensiworm (Soft ElectroNics Skin-Innervated Robotic Worm) designed to improve aircraft safety. Equipped with cameras, Sensiworm is built to inspect airplane parts, particularly engines, providing additional visual and auditory capabilities for engineers. By crawling through the gaps and curves of an engine, Sensiworm can detect cracks and corrosion, sending live video footage to human operators.

While advanced equipment is already used for aircraft inspections, there are limitations. For example, a video borescope cannot inspect an entire engine turbine as gravity causes its tip to naturally settle when not braced against a structure inside the engine. In comparison, self-propelling robots like Sensiworm provide engineers with greater access and eliminate the need to dismantle an engine for close examination.

“With mini-robot companions like Sensiworm, service operators would have multiple additional sets of eyes and ears to perform on-wing inspections,” said Deepak Trivedi, principal robotics engineer at GE Aerospace Research. The soft and compliant design of Sensiworm enables it to inspect every inch of a jet engine, transmitting real-time data about the condition of parts that operators regularly check.

Currently, Sensiworm is only capable of carrying out inspections, but GE Aerospace envisions a future version of the robot that can also perform repairs. The development of Sensiworm has been possible through funding and partnerships with SEMI Flex Tech, the US Army Research Lab, Binghamton University, and UES, Inc.

Although it is unclear when the untethered final version of Sensiworm will be ready for deployment, it promises to be an effective safety tool for the aircraft industry. General Electric has previously worked on a robotic worm for another purpose: digging tunnels.

