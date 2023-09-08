逸耘居

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as Cross-Border Payment Instruments

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have the potential to revolutionize cross-border payments. While much of the discussion around CBDCs has focused on their impact on the global monetary system, their role as a cross-border payment instrument is of systemic significance. This use case is likely to gain widespread adoption due to the hard constraint of US financial sanctions on Russia.

As a result of being cut off from the global US dollar system, Russia has been forced to explore alternative arrangements for its international trade. Settlement in trading partners’ national currencies and the use of the Chinese yuan for payments with partners other than China itself have emerged as viable options. However, these non-dollar settlement methods are costly and inefficient, making them less attractive for countries that have not been sanctioned by the US.

CBDCs offer a solution to this problem by providing a cheap, quick, and safe global payment system. By enabling direct peer-to-peer payments across multiple jurisdictions in the safety of central bank money, CBDCs can mitigate the risk of sanctions imposed by the US. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has conducted experiments involving the settlement of commercial invoices and FX trades on a single network with CBDCs from various central banks, and the results have been promising. The BIS believes that direct participation in cross-border payments using CBDCs is a realistic and achievable goal.

In Russia, the development of a CBDC platform based on a new blockchain, known as the mBridge ledger, is already underway. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has highlighted the facilitation of cross-border payments as one of the major benefits of its planned e-ruble. The Russian government envisions a common settlement center that can be plugged into by CBDC platforms from different countries, enabling the establishment of a multilateral clearing and settlement system in national currencies.

While some developed countries, such as Sweden, have been cautious about launching their own CBDCs due to concerns about financial stability, Russia’s approach has been more proactive. The Russian CBDC platform is already built and could be production-ready within the next 12-24 months. This development is worth monitoring as it could have implications for the future of cross-border payments and international trade.

来源：
– CBDCs going global image credit: shutterstock.com
– “CBDCs: A missing angle on ‘dollar dethroning’” (original article)

