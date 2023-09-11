逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

New Release: Bun 1.0 JavaScript Runtime

By曼波布雷西亚

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
New Release: Bun 1.0 JavaScript Runtime

A new version of the Bun JavaScript runtime has been released, featuring several improvements and an experimental Windows version. Bun 1.0 aims to enhance the execution speed and efficiency of JavaScript code.

The Bun JavaScript runtime provides developers with a runtime environment for executing JavaScript code outside of a web browser. The runtime allows for the execution of JavaScript on various platforms, enabling developers to build desktop applications, server-side applications, and more.

One of the major improvements in Bun 1.0 is the enhanced performance and stability. The runtime has been optimized to execute JavaScript code faster and more reliably, resulting in improved application performance and reduced latency.

In addition to performance enhancements, Bun 1.0 introduces experimental support for Windows. This allows developers to run JavaScript applications on the Windows platform, expanding the runtime’s versatility and applicability.

Bun 1.0 also includes several bug fixes and stability improvements. These updates address issues identified in previous versions and ensure a more seamless experience for developers when using the runtime.

The release of Bun 1.0 is a significant milestone for the development community, as it provides an improved JavaScript runtime with experimental Windows support. Developers can now take advantage of the enhanced performance and expanded platform compatibility offered by Bun 1.0, enabling the creation of more efficient and versatile JavaScript applications.

来源：
– Bun 1.0 JavaScript runtime released complete with “experimental” Windows version • DEVCLASS

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

寻找先进文明的科技标志

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论