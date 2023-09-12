逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

蒙面歌手：布莱恩·奥斯汀·格林透露了他对澳大利亚令人毛骨悚然的爬行动物的厌恶

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
蒙面歌手：布莱恩·奥斯汀·格林透露了他对澳大利亚令人毛骨悚然的爬行动物的厌恶

In a recent interview, actor Brian Austin Green, known for his appearance on The Masked Singer, opened up about his one major dislike when it comes to Australia – its creepy crawlies. Green, who spent several weeks in Australia filming the popular reality show, shared his experiences and revealed his aversion to the country’s unique wildlife.

During his time in Australia, Green encountered various species of insects and spiders, which greatly unsettled him. He admitted that he found it challenging to adapt to the presence of these creatures, as they were significantly different from what he was used to in his home country.

However, Green also expressed his appreciation for the beauty of Australia and its diverse landscapes. He acknowledged that the country has some of the most breathtaking sceneries he has ever seen, and his dislike for the creepy crawlies did not overshadow his overall positive experience.

Green’s honesty about his dislike for Australia’s wildlife resonates with many people who have encountered the country’s unique creatures. Australia is notorious for its abundant and diverse insect and spider populations, which can be thrilling for some visitors but off-putting for others.

It is essential to note that Australia’s wildlife is also significant and plays a crucial role in its ecosystem. Many of the country’s insects and spiders have fascinating characteristics and are crucial for pollination, pest control, and maintaining the balance of nature.

While Green’s opinion reflects his personal aversion to creepy crawlies in Australia, it is essential to approach such encounters with an open mind and see them as an opportunity to learn about the country’s distinctive wildlife.

来源：
– Source article: The Masked Singer: Brian Austin Green reveals the one thing he can’t stand about Australia
– No additional URLs provided

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论