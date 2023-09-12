逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

欧洲新规迫使苹果 iPhone 15 采用 USB-C 充电

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
欧洲新规迫使苹果 iPhone 15 采用 USB-C 充电

Apple has announced that its newest product line, the iPhone 15, will be equipped with USB-C ports instead of its proprietary Lightning port. This move comes in response to a new rule passed by European regulators mandating the use of USB-C charging across electronic devices, including smartphones. The change is aimed at reducing electronic waste and making charging cords more compatible across multiple devices.

Apple has traditionally positioned itself as the primary gatekeeper for its large user base, but it is now facing increasing pressure from regulators around the world. In addition to the USB-C requirement, Apple is facing new rules in Europe that will force it to allow the sale of iPhone apps outside of its App Store. The company is also being investigated in the United States for blocking others from using the iPhone’s tap-to-pay ability, and there is a crackdown on iPhone use in Chinese workplaces.

While these regulatory challenges come at a time when Apple is trying to reignite its business amid declining sales of iPads and Macs, the company is still a dominant force in the smartphone market. The iPhone continues to account for more than half of Apple’s total revenue, and the company sells over 200 million iPhones annually.

The iPhone 15 lineup includes several improvements and new features, such as better cameras, smaller borders around the screen, and the ability to record three-dimensional video. The high-end Pro models also feature a lighter titanium body and improved performance with a cutting-edge manufacturing process. Apple has also raised the price of its top model, the iPhone Pro Max, by 9 percent.

Apple also unveiled updates to its Apple Watch offerings, including the Series 9 watch that allows users to answer phone calls by tapping their thumb and index finger together twice. The Apple Watch Ultra, aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, features a brighter screen and new capabilities for cyclists.

Overall, while the changes to the iPhone lineup may not be groundbreaking, they provide enough incentives for users with older devices to upgrade. However, Apple will need to navigate the increasing scrutiny from regulators around the world to maintain its position in the market.

来源：无

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

寻找先进文明的科技标志

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论