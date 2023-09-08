逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Beats 与 Olive & June 合作推出全新美甲系列

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Beats 与 Olive & June 合作推出全新美甲系列

Beats, known for its popular earbuds and headphones, is venturing into the beauty industry with its first-ever collaboration with beauty brand Olive & June. To celebrate the release of its new shades, Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink, Beats and Olive & June have launched a nail collection that allows users to coordinate their nail looks with their tech accessories.

The collection includes two nail polish shades that match the Beats Studio Buds+, as well as press-on nails inspired by the look and listening experience of the wireless earbuds. Olive & June shared the news on Instagram, inviting followers to shop the limited edition polishes and press-ons.

Olive & June has become popular for its salon-worthy nail kits that bring the nail salon experience to your home. Their bestselling Mani System kits are easy to use and the nail polish is long-lasting. Customers can customize their kits with a range of shades that change with each season or collaboration.

The new Beats x Olive & June nail collection is now available for purchase. The Beats Polish Duo bundle includes the pink and silver metallic nail polish shades, which can be used to create various nail looks. The Beats Press-On Bundle offers five different nail designs that can be mixed and matched. Each set comes with 42 nails, a prep pad, non-nail damaging glue, a wooden cuticle pusher, and a 2-in-1 nail file and buffer.

If you’re interested in trying press-on nails or looking for beauty recommendations, be sure to check out our roundups of the best press-on nails, beauty dupes, and celeb-loved beauty products.

来源：

– Instagram post by Olive & June

– Billboard article

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

谷歌将在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
技术

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兑换代码：索取免费游戏内物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

技术

谷歌将在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
技术

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兑换代码：索取免费游戏内物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变销售流程：全球销售支持平台如何为企业提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

新发现：类太阳恒星上的超大质量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论