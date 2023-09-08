逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

《博德之门 3》未煮熟的邪恶结局：错失良机

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《博德之门 3》未煮熟的邪恶结局：错失良机

The ending of Baldur’s Gate 3, despite being rushed, left players satisfied with the resolution of their character’s storyline and relationships. However, this was only true for those who made the “good” decision at the end. The evil ending, on the other hand, feels undercooked and lacks the same level of attention and development. It is an aspect of the game’s finale that leaves room for improvement.

The evil ending in Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with the choice of controlling the Netherbrain, the powerful entity commanding the Mind Flayers. This choice requires betraying your party and using mind control to reign over Faerûn. While this option may make sense for a character who embraces their dark tendencies and aligns with the Dark Urge origin, it feels out of place for most players who have not chosen such a path.

Unfortunately, the evil ending lacks a meaningful epilogue. After making the choice, the game abruptly ends with the character looking smugly over their newfound power, leaving players wanting more. While some ambiguity can be intriguing, the evil ending lacks the depth and context that the good ending provides. It fails to explain the implications and consequences of controlling the Illithid army, making it feel like a choice for the sake of having a choice.

Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has acknowledged that the game’s ending is lacking and has made changes to improve certain aspects. It remains to be seen if the evil ending is a priority for them. Expanding upon this ending would give players a more fulfilling experience and make it a worthwhile path to explore. Providing additional context and consequences would add depth to the narrative and allow players to better understand the ramifications of their choices.

By 曼波布雷西亚

