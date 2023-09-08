逸耘居

Australia Requires Search Engines to Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material Created by AI

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Australia is taking steps to combat the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI) on search engines such as Google and Bing. The country’s internet regulator, e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, announced a new code that will require search engines to prevent the display of such content in search results. Additionally, the code will prohibit the generation of synthetic versions of this material, also known as deepfakes, by AI functions integrated into search engines.

Inman Grant highlighted the rapid growth of generative AI and its capacity to create lifelike content, catching the world off guard. The new code exemplifies how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being reshaped in response to the proliferation of AI-generated content.

Previously, a code drafted by Google and Bing did not address AI-generated material. Inman Grant requested them to revise the code, acknowledging that it was no longer adequate after the integration of generative AI into their search functions.

The industry giants, Google (owned by Alphabet) and Microsoft (owner of Bing), have not yet commented on the matter. However, earlier this year, the regulator implemented safety codes for various internet services, including social media, smartphone applications, and equipment providers. These codes will come into effect in late 2023.

The e-Safety Commissioner is currently working on developing safety codes for internet storage and private messaging services. However, these codes face resistance from privacy advocates around the world.

This initiative by Australia reflects the urgency to address the dissemination of child sexual abuse material through AI technology. By requiring search engines to actively prevent the sharing of such content and banning the creation of deepfakes, the country aims to safeguard its online environment from these disturbing and harmful materials.

