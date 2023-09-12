逸耘居

Apple WatchOS 10 更新为 Apple Watch Series 9 引入令人兴奋的功能

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has announced that watchOS 10, the latest update for its smartwatch, will be available for download on September 18th. This update brings significant changes to the watch’s interface and introduces new features that enhance user experience.

One of the key additions in watchOS 10 is the introduction of widgets, which Apple calls glances. Users can now swipe through and customize these widgets, making it easier to access information quickly. The watch also gains a Smart Stack widget, powered by machine learning, which predicts and displays the most relevant widgets for users throughout the day.

Furthermore, watchOS 10 brings improvements to Siri functionality on the Apple Watch Series 9. Siri commands will now be processed on-device, ensuring better privacy and enabling users to ask questions related to personal health and fitness data from the Health app.

The update also includes a new second-generation ultra wideband (UWB) chip, which can detect when a HomePod is nearby. When the user comes within four meters of a HomePod with UWB, the watch automatically launches the Now Playing feature, allowing users to control the HomePod or receive suggestions from the Smart Stack.

Apple has also enhanced accessibility features in watchOS 10. Users can now double-tap their fingers together on the same hand as the watch to perform various actions, such as answering calls or accessing the Smart Stack widget.

In terms of user interface, the app grid has been redesigned. Instead of the previous honeycomb grid, apps are now displayed as small circular icons that scroll vertically, making it easier to locate and access desired apps. Additionally, the side button functionality has been changed; a single press now takes users to the control center, while a double press brings up the Apple Wallet for NFC payments.

WatchOS 10 delivers a more intuitive and interactive user experience, making the Apple Watch feel like a miniature iPhone. With its customizable widgets, improved Siri capabilities, and enhanced accessibility features, Apple is ensuring that its smartwatch remains a valuable tool for users in their daily lives.

来源：
– The Verge: [WatchOS 10 on the Apple Watch Series 9](insert URL)
– The Verge – Victoria Song: [watchOS 10 Preview](insert URL)

