逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple 推出适用于 iPhone 15 和 Apple Watch 表带的 FineWoven 材料

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 推出适用于 iPhone 15 和 Apple Watch 表带的 FineWoven 材料

Apple has announced the introduction of a new premium material for Apple Watch bands and iPhone 15 cases called FineWoven. This material replaces the previous leather offerings that have been declining in quality. The decision to switch materials was also driven by the significant carbon footprint associated with leather production at Apple’s scale.

FineWoven is a microtwill material made from 68 percent postconsumer recycled material. It has a soft and suede-like texture, providing a comfortable feel for Apple Watch bands. The bands will be equipped with Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle closures for added convenience and security.

In terms of iPhone 15 cases, FineWoven will support Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, allowing users to easily attach magnetic chargers, wallets, and other accessories. This ensures compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem while offering a more sustainable alternative to leather.

Many customers have expressed dissatisfaction with Apple’s declining quality of cowhide cases. However, third-party manufacturers are expected to fill this gap by providing cheap leather cases or higher-quality alternatives that justify a premium price.

The FineWoven material brings a fresh approach to fabric cases, as Google phased out its fabric case selections and replaced them with silicone options. Apple’s foray into fabric cases presents an exciting opportunity for users to experience a new look and feel.

来源：

– Antonio G. Di Benedetto, writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter
– Lisa Jackson, Apple’s environmental policy VP

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Kingston Launches XS1000 SSD for Portable Storage

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

“GEN/GEN：Generative Generations”展览中生成艺术的演变

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

泰国数字资产法规全面概述

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

技术

Kingston Launches XS1000 SSD for Portable Storage

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 模式和奖励的变更

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

“GEN/GEN：Generative Generations”展览中生成艺术的演变

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

泰国数字资产法规全面概述

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论