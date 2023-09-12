逸耘居

Apple 碳中和手表系列 9：近距离观察更大的气候影响

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple recently announced the release of its Apple Watch Series 9, which it claims to be its first carbon-neutral product. While this is indeed a step forward, it is essential to examine the larger picture of the company’s environmental impact instead of solely focusing on an individual product’s sustainability.

The carbon-neutral status of the Apple Watch Series 9 applies only to specific combinations of cases and bands. Additionally, Apple intends to discontinue the sale of leather accessories, such as watch bands and phone cases, to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. However, when evaluating a company’s climate commitments, it is crucial to look beyond individual product sustainability and consider the overall reduction of environmental impact.

Apple aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, representing a critical milestone against which we should assess the company. Regarding the Apple Watch Series 9, the select case and band combinations of this model, along with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE, will bear a logo indicating carbon neutrality. Apple attributes emission reductions in the production process to material, electricity, and transportation improvements, including increased adoption of clean energy by suppliers. Any remaining emissions are offset through nature-based projects, such as reforestation initiatives that enhance CO2 absorption. Furthermore, Apple pledges to match customers’ expected electricity usage for charging carbon-neutral Apple Watch models by investing in renewable energy projects.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Apple has substituted leather with a microtwill material called FineWoven, claimed to have significantly lower carbon emissions compared to leather. This transition is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from cattle, which emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas that exacerbates climate change.

However, while reducing emissions from specific sources is important, it does not necessarily reflect the overall progress a company is making towards its climate goals. A company may make one product less carbon-intensive but offset this achievement by selling greater quantities of that product, leading to the same or even increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Apple’s latest environmental progress report indicates a decline in gross carbon emissions, with the company producing the equivalent of 20.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022. To meet its climate goals, Apple must achieve net-zero emissions by the end of the decade. It is important that progress continues, as demonstrated by Octavia Spencer’s role as Mother Nature in a skit during Apple’s recent event, reminding the company not to disappoint its mother.

