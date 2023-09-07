逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple Opens Applications for Annual Entrepreneur Camp, Expands Outreach to Indigenous Developers

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Opens Applications for Annual Entrepreneur Camp, Expands Outreach to Indigenous Developers

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its annual Entrepreneur Camp, an initiative that promotes diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry. As part of its expansion efforts, Apple has also extended its outreach to include Indigenous developers.

The Entrepreneur Camp offers underrepresented founders and developers with mobile app-based businesses access to an advanced technology lab. The aim of the program is to provide these entrepreneurs with the tools and support they need to succeed in the competitive tech industry.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by founders from underrepresented communities, especially in the technology sector, Apple is committed to providing opportunities for these individuals to thrive. By opening applications for its Entrepreneur Camp, Apple is inviting talented and aspiring entrepreneurs to apply and benefit from this immersive experience.

Interested individuals can apply for the program between now and September 24. Organizations are allowed to send up to three members to attend the camp, provided they meet the criteria outlined on Apple’s developer site. This year’s Entrepreneur Camp will be held virtually, with two separate sessions scheduled between October 30 and November 3 for underrepresented founders, and between November 13 and November 17 for female founders.

As Apple continues to shape the future of technology, it recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusivity. Through initiatives like the Entrepreneur Camp, Apple aims to foster innovative ideas from underrepresented communities and empower individuals to make their mark in the technology industry.

定义：
– Entrepreneur Camp: An annual program by Apple that offers advanced technology lab access to underrepresented founders and developers with mobile app-based businesses.
– Underrepresented communities: Social groups that have been historically marginalized and have limited representation in certain industries, such as technology.
– Indigenous developers: Developers who identify as Indigenous and are part of Indigenous communities.

来源：
– Apple Entrepreneur Camp: (URL)
– Apple Developer Site: (URL)

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论