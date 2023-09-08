逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple’s Market Value Plummets Amidst Chinese iPhone Ban Threat

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple’s Market Value Plummets Amidst Chinese iPhone Ban Threat

Apple (AAPL) has experienced a significant dip in market value, losing a staggering $200 billion over a two-day period. The decline was triggered by reports that Chinese officials plan to ban the usage of iPhones for government work. This news sent shockwaves through the investment community, causing Apple’s stock price to plummet.

The ban on iPhone usage for government work in China comes as a blow to Apple, as the Chinese market is a major driver of the company’s revenue. With over 1.4 billion potential consumers, China represents a significant revenue stream for Apple, making up a substantial portion of its global sales.

The United States, on the other hand, seems to be in a more stable economic position compared to major European economies and China. Despite the challenges faced by global markets, the U.S. economy has displayed remarkable resiliency.

Meanwhile, President Biden is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in India. The summit, which brings together leaders from the world’s largest economies, provides an opportunity for global cooperation and discussion on key economic issues.

It remains to be seen how Apple will navigate the challenges posed by the Chinese government’s iPhone ban. The company may need to explore alternative strategies to maintain its market share and revenue in China. This recent market downturn serves as a reminder of the potential risks and uncertainties faced by multinational corporations operating in a globalized economy.

来源：
– Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith
– Chinese officials’ plans to ban iPhone usage for government work

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论