Apple Introduces USB-C Charging for iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
During Apple’s recent event, the company announced that it will be making significant changes to its charging technology. The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will be equipped with USB-C ports, replacing the previous Lightning ports. Moreover, Apple is also introducing a USB-C charging jack for the second-generation AirPods Pro.

With the new USB-C compatibility, users will be able to charge their AirPods Pro case using a USB-C cable connected to the iPhone 15. The latest AirPods Pro with USB-C case can already be pre-ordered for $249 and will be available from September 22.

In addition to the charging port update, Apple has made improvements to the AirPods Pro in terms of durability. Both the case and the earbuds are now rated IP54 for dust protection, enhancing their overall durability and longevity.

Apple also revealed that the USB-C case will support low-latency lossless audio when paired with the upcoming Vision Pro. The H2 chip enables 20-bit 48 kHz sound quality, promising an immersive audio experience when Apple’s headset launches next year.

The second-generation AirPods Pro offer significant upgrades from the previous model, featuring enhanced audio quality and improved active noise cancellation (ANC) performance. One standout feature is the transparent mode, which provides a natural-sounding audio experience during video calls and voice interactions. Hands-free access to Siri, seamless device switching, and added volume control are among the conveniences offered by the AirPods Pro.

Apple has also announced upcoming features for the AirPods Pro with the release of iOS 17. Adaptive Audio will dynamically adjust ANC and transparency mode based on your environment, while Personalized Volume uses machine learning to anticipate your desired listening level. Additionally, Conversation Awareness lowers the volume and prioritizes voices, reducing background noise automatically.

Further software updates are expected to enhance seamless device switching, making it easier to transition between Apple devices. Additionally, users will soon be able to mute and unmute by pressing the stem on the AirPods Pro, a feature that will be extended to other AirPods models as well.

Apple is also launching an updated version of its wired EarPods, now compatible with USB-C. Priced at $19, the USB-C EarPods are set to be released this week.

As always, Apple continues to innovate its products, offering improved functionality and user experiences for its customers.

