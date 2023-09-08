逸耘居

Apple Shares Plummet as China Plans to Expand iPhone Ban

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Inc. saw its shares drop nearly 3% on Thursday, resulting in a loss of almost $200 billion in market value over two days. This comes as China intends to extend its ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and state companies. The Cupertino-based company experienced a 6.4% decline in its stock, marking the worst two-day slump in a month. Apple is a major component in leading US equity indexes, contributing to a broader market downturn influenced by various issues in China.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has been facing an ongoing crisis in its real estate market, which has affected the demand for commodities and consumer electronics. Apple relies heavily on China as its biggest foreign market and global production base. Additionally, the increasing US Treasury yields and concerns about inflation have also impacted Apple’s stock. As bonds sell off, there are worries that the Federal Reserve will have to take stronger measures to combat inflation, potentially affecting the US economy’s resilience.

The market reaction to this news has been significant, with investors selling off various assets such as chips, mega-cap technology, and US-listed Chinese stocks. The Nasdaq 100 Index, which is dominated by technology stocks, has dropped by approximately 1%. Moreover, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, consisting of several Apple suppliers, saw a decline of 2.5% on Thursday.

Bank of America Corp. analyst Wamsi Mohan finds the timing of the potential ban interesting, especially considering the recent launch of Huawei Technologies Co.’s high-end 5G-capable smartphone. This development suggests that Beijing is making progress in circumventing US efforts to contain its growth. Should the ban be implemented, it could also affect other US technology companies that rely on sales and production in China.

Despite these challenges, some analysts, like Wedbush Securities’ Daniel Ives, believe that the impact of an “iPhone ban is overblown.” Ives argues that the ban would affect less than 500,000 iPhones out of the approximate 45 million expected to be sold in China over the next year. He points out that Apple has still made significant gains in the Chinese smartphone market.

资料来源：彭博

