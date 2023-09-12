逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Introducing the New Apple Watch Series 9

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Introducing the New Apple Watch Series 9

Apple has officially introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, the latest addition to their smartwatch lineup. One of the key features of the Series 9 is the new Apple S9 SiP, which provides significant improvements in performance and functionality.

The S9 SiP boasts an upgraded CPU, a 30% faster GPU, and a 4-core neural engine. These upgrades result in a doubled speed for machine learning tasks, making the smartwatch even more capable than its predecessors. The improved neural engine also allows Siri requests to be processed on the device itself, ensuring faster and more secure operations.

Another notable addition to the Series 9 is the new ultrawide-band chip. This chip enables users to ping their connected iPhone and locate it, similar to how an AirTag works. Additionally, the Series 9 features a display that can adjust brightness levels, with a maximum of 2,000 nits and a minimum of 1 nit.

One of the standout features of the Series 9 is the “double-tap” gesture. This gesture allows users to control the primary button in an app by double-tapping their thumb and index finger together, making it easier to perform common tasks such as launching the smart stack or answering calls.

Apple has also unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which shares many of the same features as the Series 9 but offers even brighter display capabilities of up to 3,000 nits. The Ultra 2 includes a new watch face called Modular Ultra, designed specifically for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who require GPS coordinates, elevation information, or water depth measurements.

Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2 are available for pre-order starting today and will be officially launched on September 22. The Series 9 is priced at $399, while the Ultra 2 costs $799. Apple has also introduced eco-friendly “FineWoven” wristbands as an option for the Apple Watch series.

For more details on the announcements made during Apple’s Wonderlust Event, check out our comprehensive roundup.

来源：
– Apple S9 SiP: Apple Announcement
– Ultrawide-band chip: Apple Announcement

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

The Rise of Science Communication in South Korea

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

寻找先进文明的科技标志

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论